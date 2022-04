Proterra Wins $26.5M Transit Bus Order From Pace Suburban Bus

Click here to read the full article. Back in 2020, Japanese startup SkyDrive announced plans to turn its first flying car prototype into a commercial model by 2023. Now, a new partnership could bring the Jetsons-style aircraft to the skies (and roads) in even bigger numbers. The company announced a high-flying collab with Suzuki this week, which would see the vehicle turn into a fleet of air taxis by 2025. Dubbed the SD-XX, the eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft will be presented at that year’s World Exposition in Osaka, Japan. The companies say they will work together on planning...

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO