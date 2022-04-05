ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3D scanners increase safety, checkpoint speed at Rochester airport

By Panagiotis Argitis
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New checkpoint scanners installed at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport promise fewer bag checks and more security for travelers.

Six new checkpoint scanners equipped with 3D technology were placed at the airport on Friday, April 1.

TSA officials say the system will now create a visual image that can be viewed and rotated 360 degrees on its axis, allowing security officers to detect treats easier than ever before.

“TSA’s current screening technology for carry-on bags uses 2-D images,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New York. The CT technology applies sophisticated algorithms for the detection of explosives, including liquid explosives and other threat items.”

According to officials, the new scanners will be able to automatically spot items inside a bag thanks to clearer image. That should result in fewer bag checks and less time spent on checkpoint lines.

Travels who use the newly-equipped scanners will be allowed to leave their phones, laptops and other technology inside their carry on bags.

