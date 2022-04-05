ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paintings by Professor of Fine Arts Joseph Byrne Featured at Widener Gallery through May 6

Cover picture for the articleWidener Gallery will present a one-person exhibition of recent paintings by Trinity College Studio Arts Program Director and Professor of Fine Arts Joseph Byrne, April 5 through May 6, 2022. The exhibition honors the occasion of Byrne’s retirement in June from Trinity College. A gallery talk with the...

www.trincoll.edu

