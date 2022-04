Earlier this week, four plaintiffs filed a class action lawsuit against Burger King, alleging that the fast food chain exaggerates the size of its burgers in its advertisements. The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Miami, is asking for damages for the plaintiffs and for anyone else who fell for the allegedly inflated burger pics, and bought a relatively undersized Burger King sandwich as a result. The legal filing also requests that Burger King swap out the photos in its ads for pictures that are closer to the patties' real-life sizes.

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO