Dothan, AL

Arrest made after man injured with paintball gun in southeast Alabama

By Michael Rinker
 1 day ago

DOTHAN, Ala ( WDHN ) — On Monday night, Dothan police responded to an assault call on Lake Street, where they found a victim who had been shot several times with a paintball gun.

Later in the night, officers arrested Avonte’ O’Shawn Dozier in connection to that shooting.

Louisiana millionaire sentenced to 35 years in prison for being behind plot to kidnap ex-wife

Dozier allegedly got into a verbal argument with the victim and later fired the rounds, leaving wounds to the victim’s face, neck, arms, and torso, police say.

The majority of his injuries were minor except for a severe wound to his eye. The victim is currently recovering in the hospital after receiving treatment for the injuries.

Dozier has since been charged with first-degree assault due to the severity of the injuries and the weapon he allegedly used. His bond has been set at $30,000.

PennLive.com

Deputy gets shot 5 times by his father during family dispute, kills him with return fire

An Alabama deputy sheriff is recovering after he was shot five times by his father following a domestic dispute involving the deputy’s parents, authorities said Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham held a press conference to chronicle the events of the Friday afternoon incident that left the deputy’s father dead. The slain man’s name has not been released but authorities identified the wounded off-duty deputy as Cedric Law, a 26-year-old who has been on the force about two years.
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
WTRF- 7News

Teen sets girlfriend on fire “to see what it was like”

Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping girlfriend, assaulting child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
Miami Herald

Dad dies 6 months after daughter coated his body in drain cleaner, Michigan cops say

An 18-year-old woman accused of pouring chemicals on her dad in October has been charged with murder after he died from his injuries, Michigan cops say. Megan Joyce Imirowicz was arrested for a second time last week with the amended charges in her father’s death. She was originally charged with domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm but was released from jail on bond, according to Michigan State Police.
WAFF

Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - Investigators said Cassie Carli was found buried in a shallow grave inside of a barn in Alabama. The Santa Rosa County sheriff said the discovery was made late Saturday night after they executed a search warrant in St. Clair County outside of Birmingham. An autopsy will...
CBS 42

Man arrested for 8 pounds of fentanyl, 50 pounds of marijuana

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man after he was found with over eight pounds of fentanyl and about 50 pounds of marijuana. Howard Grant, 52, was arrested Thursday, March 30 after deputies pulled him over for a traffic violation at I-65 northbound.  Grant was driving a […]
WJHG-TV

William Shane Parker sentenced to life in prison

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Raul Guillen was shot in the back of the head and died on July 4, 2020 in Holmes County. “It was on that day that William Shane Parker and Jeremie Peters decided they were going to commit a murder,” State’s Attorney Peter Overstreet said in his opening argument.
