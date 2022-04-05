Arrest made after man injured with paintball gun in southeast Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala ( WDHN ) — On Monday night, Dothan police responded to an assault call on Lake Street, where they found a victim who had been shot several times with a paintball gun.

Later in the night, officers arrested Avonte’ O’Shawn Dozier in connection to that shooting.

Dozier allegedly got into a verbal argument with the victim and later fired the rounds, leaving wounds to the victim’s face, neck, arms, and torso, police say.

The majority of his injuries were minor except for a severe wound to his eye. The victim is currently recovering in the hospital after receiving treatment for the injuries.

Dozier has since been charged with first-degree assault due to the severity of the injuries and the weapon he allegedly used. His bond has been set at $30,000.

