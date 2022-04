The 2022 moose population survey has been released, showing a relatively stable population of 4700. Other indicators are positive as well, including an 83% pregnancy rate. “We have a calf cow ratio that has come out to be 0.45, which is the highest since 2005 when we started the survey in this way when the population was peak,” explained DNR Moose and Deer Research Scientist Glenn D. DelGiudice, Ph.D. ”The calves are also comprising 19% of the population this year and that's the highest it's been since 2005 as well.”

