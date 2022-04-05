Homeowner Tells Fire Fighters To Let Rental Property Burn

An Otway property owner had a surprising reaction to a home catching fire. He said firefighters could go ahead and let the place burn.

The call came into dispatch just after midnight. The home was fully involved in flames, but no one was inside. Several area fire departments responded to the scene, and the home’s owner requested that the fire marshal come to the scene.

Just before 2 am, the Otway Fire Department requested a deputy. They said a man pulled up to the scene and then passed out with a beer in his hand. The deputy requested assistance from the Ohio State Patrol.

Fire officials were concerned the fire might rekindle. However, the owner said they should just let the place burn and forget about the fire marshal’s report. He said he’d been having trouble with renters sub-leasing the property to multiple tenants.