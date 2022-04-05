ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.Crew’s First-Ever Home Collection with Liberty Is Here in All Its Floral Glory

By Bianca Rodriguez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdding subtle spring touches to your space can be quite a challenge. Thankfully, if you’re looking to inject a little spring fever to your space, you’re in luck. Beloved clothing brand J.Crew and British print house Liberty have launched their first-ever home collection, filled with enough florals and colorful prints to...

