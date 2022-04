Sam from ‘Sam CarLegion’ staged yet another drag race, and this time, he brought two vehicles with supercharged V-8s – one’s the Land Rover Defender, and the other, the Ram 1500 TRX. Both of them are mighty powerful and don’t shy away from spreading their wings to take flight. But, how do they fare against each other? Will the lighter Defender prevail, or will the more powerful TRX smash its rival?

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO