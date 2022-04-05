ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers Rest, SC

Body of woman found in abandoned house

By Rob Jones, Roger Davis
Travelers Rest Police are awaiting results of a forensic autopsy on the remains of a middle-aged woman discovered in an abandoned house late Monday afternoon.

A statement from Greenville County Coroner Park Evans describes the body as that of a "white female, between 40 and 50 years of age." Evans says how and when the woman died is not clear, adding "the death appears to be non-recent." Owners of the Cooper Street home told police no one was supposed to be there.

