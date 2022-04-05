Bruce Johnson, a Long-time Anchor for WUSA9, Died at the Age of 71!

On Sunday morning in Delaware, Bruce Johnson, a beloved veteran WUSA9 anchor, passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 71 years old. Lori and his three children — Brandon, Kurshanna, and Carolyn — as well as his four grandchildren, survive him.

He was predeceased by his wife, Lori. From March 16, 1976, to his retirement on December 31, 2020, the renowned Johnson devoted 44 years of his professional life to narrating incredible stories for WUSA9. He was the author of three books: “Heart to Heart,” “All or Nothing,” and “Surviving Deep Waters.”

He was also the author of three short stories. Johnson won 22 Emmys over his career and was inducted into the Society of Professional Journalists Hall of Fame, the Washington, DC Hall of Fame, and the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame, all of which are located at the University of Kentucky.

He has been recognized with nearly every prestigious journalism award, including the Ted Yates Award and the NATAS Board of Governors Award. He is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Press Club, among others.

He filed special reports from a variety of locations, including Rome, Bangkok, Moscow, Budapest, and Cuba. Many civic accolades from DC groups, as well as from the city’s mayors, have been bestowed upon him, and the DC City Council has passed a resolution in his honor.

It was his compassion for and humanity with which he conveyed the stories of the individuals he covered that distinguished Johnson from the legions of other television reporters and anchors, and it was this that defined his time at WUSA9 during his tenure there.

Johnson put his heart and everything into every assignment, whether it was covering Freddie Gray or the Flower family, Rashema Melson, Marion Barry, or even a minor football team hoping to make it to the championship game in Orlando.

The Johnson family has requested that their privacy be respected during this difficult time, and WUSA9 intends to abide by their desires. We will be eternally grateful to Johnson for his innumerable contributions throughout the years, and he will be greatly missed by his television family, many of whom considered Johnson to be one of their closest friends.

As appropriate, WUSA9 will broadcast remembrances that pay tribute to his life and legacy.