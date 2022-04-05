ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Ivanka Trump to testify to Capitol assault probe: US media

By Frankie TAGGART, MANDEL NGAN, Ernesto BENAVIDES
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cTT5Q_0ezvjFgz00
Ivanka Trump, pictured in 2018, has key information on the Capitol assault, say investigators /AFP/File

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka will testify Tuesday before the probe into the 2021 Capitol assault, US media reported, as lawmakers ramp up attempts to seek evidence from the inner circle of the former president.

The House January 6 select committee had asked the 40-year-old businesswoman -- a senior advisor to her father -- to appear voluntarily, telling her it had evidence that she had pleaded with him to call off the violence as his supporters stormed Congress.

"Testimony obtained by the committee indicates that members of the White House staff requested your assistance on multiple occasions to intervene in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness," chairman Bennie Thompson wrote to her in January.

Investigators are looking into how the attack, which shut down Congress as lawmakers were certifying the 2020 presidential election, took place and to what extent then-president Trump and his aides had a part in encouraging it.

The committee has already spoken to around 800 witnesses -- including Ivanka Trump's husband Jared Kushner -- and has been working its way through 90,000 documents and more than 435 phone tip-offs.

The committee didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the former first daughter's appearance, first reported by NBC, ABC and Politico.

She appears to have direct knowledge of her father's attempt to persuade then-vice president Mike Pence to stop the counting of electoral votes, the committee said when it asked her to come forward.

"As January 6 approached, President Trump attempted on multiple occasions to persuade vice president Pence to participate in his plan," Thompson wrote.

"One of the president's discussions with the vice president occurred by phone on the morning of January 6. You were present in the Oval Office and observed at least one side of that telephone conversation."

- 'Burner' phones -

The eldest of the former president's two daughters, who served as director of the White House Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship, wasn't immediately available for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDB62_0ezvjFgz00
Ivanka Trump is pictured on April 28, 2020 with her father, then US president Donald Trump, who is accused of fomenting the Capitol insurrection /AFP/File

The White House said last week it would reject any assertion of "executive privilege" -- which allows presidents to keep certain work-related conversations with aides private -- from Ivanka Trump.

It was not immediately clear if she would testify in-person but Kushner, also a top former White House aide, answered questions for six hours via video link last week.

The couple's cooperation comes during an intense period of revelations from the committee, which is approaching the end of its investigative phase ahead of public hearings planned for May.

It was revealed last month that right-wing activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent more than 20 texts pushing wild conspiracy theories and urging then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to help overturn the 2020 election.

It also emerged that White House logs given to investigators from the day of the insurrection show a gap of nearly eight hours in the record of Trump's calls, including the period covering the violence.

The committee is investigating whether it has the full record and if Trump communicated that day through phones of aides or personal disposable "burner" phones.

A federal judge last week that Trump "more likely than not" engaged in criminal conduct with his efforts to overturn the results of the election.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice President Pence#Afp File#Nbc#Abc
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Cheney says Trump was warned of Jan. 6 violence

Jan. 6 Select Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Monday that former President Trump was warned of the possibility of violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Why it matters: The committee is tipping its hand as it seeks to paint a picture of a president who knowingly and willfully put lawmakers at risk in pursuit of overturning the election.
POTUS
AFP

AFP

55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy