The Game Wants to Go Bar for Bar With Eminem

By Matty Willz
Z1079
Z1079
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kF1Dj_0ezvfSUg00
Source: GETTY

The Game has been very vocal lately as he prepares to drop his tenth studio album, Drillmatic. He’s shunned Dr. Dre, publicly called out 50 Cent, even brought Fif’s girl into the foray, and now has turned his sights on another Shady Aftermath big shot.

Eminem.

On a recent Clubhouse call, Wack 100, The Game’s manager, declared that his client has an entire diss-record already recorded and ready to go.

“We starting a fire,” Wack said. “The Black Slim Shady is coming.”

Wack went on to talk about how Em has responded to lesser emcees in Nick Cannon and MGK. He added that both potential combatants are crafty and disrespectful with their wordplay, and highlighted how sick Eminem was for disrespecting his own mother and baby mother in previous songs.

“That n*gga talked about killing his baby momma, putting her in the trunk… If he ain’t mind doing that to himself, ain’t no limits to where he gonna go with another m*th*f*cka.”

We’re not sure what the song is called or if it’ll be included in The Game’s upcoming album. It’s also worth noting that all of this information has come from Wack, and not the actual rapper himself, so it could be taken with a grain of salt. The last time we heard The Game address Eminem was on N.O.R.E.’s Drink Champs podcast, where he declared his respect, but still claimed to be the better overall emcee.

Who you taking in a war of words? The Game? Or Eminem?

Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

