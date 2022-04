ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man is asking for help with finding a new home for thousands of stuffed animals that are meant to help children in crisis. Anthony Deveaux started “Cuddlies for Kids” almost 14 years ago. His mission was to donate stuffed animals to places like Mayo Clinic, Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department and the Women’s Shelter. The stuffed animals were given to children to help comfort them during a difficult time. He has put more than $50,000 of his own money over the years, buying animals and maintaining the organization. It’s not a 501C nonprofit.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 19 DAYS AGO