Burglaries eyed sunglasses in Tuesday morning's smash and grabs of two loop stores

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Chicago police can see clearly what burglars were after early this morning at two downtown stores.

Police said that around 4:30 a.m. burglars used a sledgehammer to break a window at the Macy’s State Street store. A store security officer stopped them before they were able to take any sunglasses.

In fact, when confronted, the two suspects were said to have dropped the sunglasses they were holding and ran into a waiting van outside .

Then, about a half hour later, police said the LensCrafters store was hit in the 200 block of North Michigan Avenue. The thieves made off with merchandise before taking off.

No one was injured and no one is in custody in either incident.

