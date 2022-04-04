ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Free Electronics Recycling Drive-Thru

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for Spring cleaning and you need a safe, convenient place to recycle those old electronics. The City of Aurora is hosting a free Electronics Recycling Drive-Thru on Saturday, April 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the downtown Aurora parking lot adjacent to the casino at 201 N....

