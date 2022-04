ACCIDENT — As it has on numerous occasions over the last four decades, “Behold the King” will be presented at Cherry Glade Mennonite Church during Easter week. Director Conrad Maust has been involved with the play for most of its history, starting when he was about 12 or 13 helping his father, the late Elmer Maust, build scenery and props.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 16 DAYS AGO