If you haven't noticed in the past few months, the local music scene has been blowing up lately, and I-Rock 93.5 is here for it! With Battle of the Bands happening tomorrow at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds as well as a number of local venues featuring Quad Cities talent, we have no reason to see live music this coming spring and summer! Once such local band is Princeton, Illinois natives Five AM. These guys have a very unique sound (think Bring Me the Horizon meets The Weeknd) and have collaborated with talented artists like Kellen Quinn of Sleeping with Sirens.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 22 DAYS AGO