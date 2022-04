One of the perils of working as an independent contractor for a large corporation is that if the corporation sneezes, it’s the contractor who can get sick. That cause and effect came to light over the past few days after it was reported that about 800 of the 5,500 independent contractors who work with FedEx Corp.’s (NYSE: FDX) Ground unit circulated a “statement of concern” focusing on the unit’s wildly inaccurate forecasts for peak-season traffic, which in turn triggered contractor investments in vehicles and labor to move a level of package volumes that never materialized.

