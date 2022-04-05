ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Theaster Gates and Prada Group Announce Inaugural Cohort of Design Lab Awardees

By Site Editor
Chicago Defender
Chicago Defender
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld-renowned artist Theaster Gates and the Prada Group will reveal and celebrate the 14 designers who will participate in the inaugural cohort of the Dorchester Industries Experimental Design Lab on Tuesday, April 5, at the Stony Island Arts Bank. The Dorchester Industries Experimental Design Lab, a partnership of Theaster...

chicagodefender.com

Comments / 0

Related
MuckRock

MuckRock launches inaugural Transparency Corps cohort

Today we’re excited to announce the launch of the first MuckRock Transparency Corps, a cohort of three journalists, each representing a newsroom, to build key transparency skills, including data analysis and audience engagement while working on a collaborative public records project. These individuals, checking in with each other on a regular basis over a 6-month period, will use public records to surface key issues, stories, and solutions for their communities.
Chicago Defender

Black Artists Get Ready to Shine at Expo Chicago

The Chicago Black art ecosystem is strong and global. From The American Negro Exposition in 1940; to the formation of the South Side Community Art Center (SSCAC) in 1940; to countless movements originating here like BAM and AFRICOBRA; to recently launched collectives like the Kulture Museum, the art scene in Chicago has always been fire. When EXPO CHICAGO, the international exposition of contemporary and modern art opens April 7 – 10th, the Black art ecosystem will be on full display. Pigment International®, a Black woman-led, multi-media art platform, and magazine publisher will be documenting Black art joy as a media partner to this year’s EXPO. Pigment will showcase the works of artists James Nelson, Dana Todd Pope, D. Lamar Preston, and Ariana Vaeth and offer the latest edition of its Pigment Magazine. Previous issues of the magazine will be available, as well as unique art collectibles.
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Women In Film & Google Set Fellows For Inaugural Shorts Lab

Click here to read the full article. Women in Film and Google have set Kameishia Wooten and Robin J. Hayes (Choices), Patricia Seely and Alexandra Clayton (Please In Spanish), and Katarina Zhu (Silverlake Cleaners) as the fellows for the inaugural WIF Shorts Lab supported by Google. As part of the program, fellows will benefit not only from WIF’s years of expertise in nurturing creatives, but also from funding support courtesy of Google, including grants to complete production on their short films. Additional production and post-production support is being provided to the filmmakers by Warner Chappell Music, Picture Shop, and Cinelease. The films will...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Subak, which incubates data-for-climate not-for-profits, announces six startups in 2022 cohort

Selected projects and platforms for the data-for-climate-focused accelerator program include a startup trying to prevent rainforest deforestation in Africa; one that’s hoping to help websites and cloud services speed up their switch to renewable energy; another supporting more accountable carbon accounting and novel pricing models in the energy sector; a couple of progressive think tanks aiming to arm policymakers to push back against fossil fuel industry disinformation; and a climate-focused online training initiative that aims to enable activism through education.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Chicago Defender

Changing the Narrative in PR with CLOUT, LLC

CLOUT, LLC is a marketing and public relations agency supplying strategic marketing communications counsel and turn-key public relations tools as well as tactics that empower companies and brands to grow their bottom line, influence the markets they serve and protect their corporate reputations. Former McDonald’s Corporation senior marketing communications executive, Michon Ellis founded CLOUT, LLC.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Ebony Media Launches Ebony Studios

EBONY Media announced the launch of EBONY Studios, a new all-inclusive full-service production platform that will span categories across film, television, audio & digital programs. Under EBONY’s new leadership, EBONY Studios will develop and produce multiplatform premium content that explores the diverse and rich spectrum of Black culture. Following its relaunch last year as a digital-first brand, the multimedia studio is an integral part of EBONY’s rebirth and strategic expansion in the social media age.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theaster Gates
Chicago Defender

Millennial Minds with Christian Maxwell

…because black millennial women who balance the personal and professional need the spotlight, too. In life, our main assignment should be to use our influence to impact. Today’s millennial woman is multidimensional and chooses to define herself by her acts of service in the community, by whom she raises in addition to the lives that are impacted by her influence. Christian Maxwell is an influencer and digital media marketing strategist. She has represented and worked alongside some of the top brands in the beauty and haircare industry. As a millennial, she is leading the pack and securing the bag in monumental ways. Above all, Christian is a wife and mother and she’s here to talk with the Chicago Defender about balancing the personal and professional.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Invisible in Plain Sight

“… I am invisible, understand simply because people refuse to see me.”– Ralph Ellison. Being visible in a world that doesn’t see you for who you are is something people of color have been subjected to for centuries. Urban communities are inflicted with many issues that are overlooked because the voices in the communities have been silenced. However, things are about to change. The graduating senior class of CICS Ralph Ellison High School on Chicago’s Southside, Auburn Gresham neighborhood, have been charged and challenged with the task of identifying issues that are invisible in plain sight in urban neighborhoods as a part of their capstone project.
CHICAGO, IL
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Galeries Lafayette Reveals Plans for Wellness Department

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Galeries Lafayette is poised to launch an immense wellness department this summer. The space — home to products, services, a gym and a restaurant — will be situated on the minus-one floor of the department store’s main building on Boulevard Haussmann and open in mid-July.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Galeries Lafayette has been carrying out widespread renovations over the past 18 months, throughout the coronavirus pandemic. “We continued to improve customer journeys with the creation of a third set of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Chicago Defender

South Shore Chamber of Commerce Adds New Leadership

The South Shore Chamber of Commerce announced the appointment of four (4) new board members to complement their existing council of real estate, legal, finance, and community professionals. SSCC Board Chairman, Cory Thames states, “The South Shore Chamber has made transformative strides for the better in the South Shore community...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stony Island Avenue#The Prada Group#Theaster Gates Studio#Rebuild Foundation#Prada Group#African American#Harvard University
Chicago Defender

Free Root Operation Hosts Free Dinner for Low-Income Women of Color with Majani Restaurant

Free Root Operation will host a dinner for participants of their food program which delivers free groceries to Chicago’s South and West side residents to address food apartheid and bodily agency. Primarily serving women and mothers, this dinner is the first in-person programming coming from the organization in 2022. They will be partnering with the Black-owned South Shore-based establishment, Majani Restaurant, for a gourmet three-course vegan dinner as a part of Chicago’s Restaurant Week.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Chicago Defender

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy