The e-scooter program in downtown Cedar Rapids has had its share of ups and downs. I've ridden them several times to get around the downtown area and found them to be fun, easy to use, and convenient when you don't want to take your vehicle on a short trip. But there have been some incidents, including one last summer when two boys were hit by a car while riding one of the scooters. They were just 8 and 12 years old. Well, the scooters are returning soon but with some big changes.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 17 DAYS AGO