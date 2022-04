I tried to quicken my pace, lest my flimsy flip-flops-clad feet be burned by the scorching sand. As I walked further into the Thar — an inhospitable subtropical desert in northwestern India — on a scorching summer afternoon, I could hear just one thing: my own heart. Thumping loudly in my ear. There was no wind blowing, no leaves rustling, no birds chirping, not even the scurrying of insects around. It was the most deafening and uncomfortable silence I’d ever heard in my 23 years of existence.

