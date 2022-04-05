ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngkin creates ‘Safe And Sound Task Force’

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

In an effort to help create safe housing placements for children in foster care, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced the creation of the Safe and Sound Task Force initiative.

The timing of the announcement recognized April as the start of Child Abuse Prevention month. The task force is designed to bring together the Virginia League of Social Services Executives, government agencies and other community partners to end the practice of children sleeping in local departments of social services, hotels, and emergency rooms.

From Feb. 1 to July 30, 2021, 163 children were displaced in unsuitable sleeping arrangements for at least one night, according to Youngkin’s administration. Due to the lack of foster homes and kinship family placements, the crisis has been occurring more frequently. Janet Kelly, who will be serving as the special advisor for Children’s Issues, will convene state and local government agencies, residential facilities and hospitals, and community partners to work on seeking solutions to the crisis.

Youngkin said his administration intends to provide children a safe space.

“It is unacceptable that last year over 150 children in foster care spent the night in places that just simply are not meant for kids,” he said. “When this challenge came to our attention, my administration knew we had to act swiftly to ensure that every child has a safe place to belong.

“Beyond the immediate need, we hope Virginians from all walks of life will step up to help children in foster care.”

For details, click here.

