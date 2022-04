In a storied corner of Boston, one of America's newest families is finding its feet months after fleeing Afghanistan: Israr and Sayeda are starting work, studying English and setting up home to welcome their first-born child. "That same documentation that might be a death sentence in Afghanistan could be the key to winning an asylum case here in the US." - 'Unjust' - Jeffrey Thielman, head of the International Institute of New England (IINE), which helped settle Israr and Sayeda, already knows of a Boston immigration court denying an Afghan asylum request over persecution concerns deemed "too general."

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO