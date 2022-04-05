ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams LB Bobby Wagner: Playing Seahawks twice a year was 'cherry on top'

By Liz Mathews
 4 days ago
Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner had his first press conference as a Los Angeles Ram on Monday after officially signing his new contract and had some very interesting things to say about the decision to join his new team.

“A lot of people think that it went into my decision, being able to play the Seahawks, but I don’t have that much hate in my heart,” Wagner told reporters. “I really wanted to be happy, and I wanted to be close to home, and stay on the West Coast.”

Wagner has been open about his disappointment in the way the Seahawks handled the decision to release him without a proper heads-up after 10 solid years of service. Wagner, who acts as his own agent, does find some solace in the NFC West rivalry.

“That was important to me, but playing the Seahawks twice a year was the cherry on top,” Wagner continued. “And I’ll make sure they see me every time we play them.

“Y’all know where I’m at, and I’ll tell them, it won’t be a quiet game.”

