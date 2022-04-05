Spanberger co-sponsors bill to address trucker shortage

In an effort to address the current truck driver shortage, U.S. Representatives Abigail Spanberger (VA-7th District) and Mike Gallagher (WI-8th District) have introduced a new bipartisan bill that establishes refundable income tax credit for commercial truck drivers who are qualified.

Endorsed by the American Trucking Associations, the Strengthening Supply Chains Through Truck Driver Incentives Act aims to provide quick and straightforward incentives to hire and retain new drivers. The bill would create a two-year refundable tax credit up to $7,500 for truck drivers who drive at least 1,900 hours in the year while holding a valid Class A commercial driver’s license.

Spanberger, a Democrat, spoke recently about how important truck drivers are for the economy and how they are needed more than ever.

“Over the last two years, we have seen just how important truck drivers are for keeping our economy growing and our communities moving,” she said. “But to fully combat the shortages and rising costs faced by families and businesses right now, we need to attract even more skilled drivers to the American trucking industry.

“By creating a refundable tax credit for the men and women who keep our goods flowing, we would encourage more young people to hop in the driver’s seat, reduce headaches for trucking businesses, and make sure experienced drivers are rewarded for their hard work. I want to thank Congressman Gallagher for his partnership on this issue and for focusing on the economic concerns of his constituents.”

Gallagher, a Republican, also noted the loss of truck drivers and how it’s affecting the economy.

“The truck driving industry is facing a massive workforce shortage that’s disrupting supply chains and leaving store shelves empty,” he said. “We need truck drivers to keep our economy moving, and this bill takes steps to help encourage more individuals to make a career out of this important work.”

For details, click here.