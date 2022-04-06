ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Ivanka Trump to meet with Jan. 6 committee

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oxrfx_0ezv5ZPu00

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter and former senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, will meet today with the House Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol attack , sources tell ABC News.

She will meet with committee members remotely, sources said.

Her meeting comes after months of negotiations with the panel, according to sources.

A committee spokesperson declined to comment on witness appearances.

Ivanka Trump was one of a small handful of aides who was with President Trump inside the White House's West Wing as the Capitol was under attack following his speech to supporters on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, ABC News has previously reported.

MORE: Ivanka Trump in discussions with Jan. 6 committee for voluntary interview

Retired General Keith Kellogg, who served as Vice President Mike Pence's national security adviser, testified before the committee that he was with Ivanka Trump in the Oval Office when President Trump called Pence and attempted to persuade him to overturn the election results, according to a letter sent to Ivanka Trump from the committee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WX8FE_0ezv5ZPu00
Drew Angerer/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Ivanka Trump listens attends an event, Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

Ivanka Trump "turned to me and said, 'Mike Pence is a good man.' I said 'Yes he is,'" Kellogg told the committee, according to the letter.

The committee has also obtained testimony indicating that White House staff had asked Ivanka Trump to try to get her father to tell rioters to leave the Capitol as the attack unfolded, the letter said.

Ivanka Trump's husband, former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, met with the committee last week.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Russian general who told troops war would be over ‘in hours’ killed in Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence ministry said another Russian general was killed in combat.Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev is the seventh general Ukraine claims to have killed since Russia invaded.Oleksiy Arestovych said Rezantsev died amid intense fighting at Chornobaivka airfield, a site near Kherson which Russian forces have been using as a command post.The general was said to be commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.Days after the invasion began, Rezantsev was confident the Russian campaign would be successful within a matter of hours, according to a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian army.In a call posted on social media by the army, a...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Keith Kellogg
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oval Office
The Independent

AOC mocks Lindsey Graham over Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘tantrum’: “When you’re more qualified than the person determining your qualifications”

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham drew widespread criticism for opening his questions to US Supreme Court justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson by asking about her faith, including whether she can “fairly judge a Catholic” and requesting her to rate the importance of her faith “on a scale of one to 10”.His remarks, which often cut of Judge Jackson from responding, appeared to suggest that conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was nominated to the high court by Donald Trump, was unfairly treated by his political opponents during her confirmation hearings.“What faith are you, by the way?” he asked. “Could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Real Ginni Thomas Problem Is Trump

“Nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues.” That was the terse comment from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas’s attorney about her recently revealed text messages. The conservative activist had sent the messages to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the weeks after the 2020 election, urging him to try to overturn the results.
POTUS
MarketRealist

Jared Kushner’s Parents Made at Least $1 Billion in Real Estate

As the senior adviser to the president while Donald Trump was in office, Jared Kushner’s name has been highlighted in the media for several years. Although he and his family were part of the Democratic Party for many years, that changed when Trump ran for president. Kushner’s parents have a reported net worth of at least $1 billion.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
ABC News

ABC News

602K+
Followers
146K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy