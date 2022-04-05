ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Rock's brother Kenny says the slap 'eats' at him

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Rock's brother would like to see Will Smith stripped of his new best actor...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 39

chris hughes
4d ago

I feel him and if it was one of our loved ones slapped on national TV, I'm sure a sibling would speak out. I know for sure my oldest sibling (a woman) would be upset with fist balled up. #FamilyBond

Reply
12
Shirl Johnson
4d ago

I hate what Will did to Chris. I love them both. Will has always brought such positivity. He earned that award through hard work. I really don't want them to take that Oscar away from him. It was long overdue in the first place. This terrible mistake should not define his entire career, nor his entire person.

Reply
6
Gina
4d ago

Not even family, and it was provocative to watch. I get it being hard to accept watching it from my family. My family would come to my defense if I allowed it. However, my family can recognize a joke as well as I, and would have been laughing as well. What I don't get is if Jada is truly hypersensitive to her condition, why does she sport the look and broadcast it? My relative has the same disease, and got it in pre teen years, still being beautiful even tho, it was hard. Her mother got her medical attention as well as building her self esteem. Nowhere near wealthy, she was able to get medication, and her hair grew back. Jada knows she looks good. This gives her a platform, otherwise, she could afford to get treatme

Reply
4
Related
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Joked About a Man’s Baldness in Viral Clip. Now That Man Weighs In on Slap

Click here to read the full article. Bass player John B. Williams clearly remembers the moment more than 30 years ago when Will Smith pointed him out during an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show and cracked a joke about his bald head. “I didn’t take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off,” Williams, 81, tells Rolling Stone in his first interview since a clip of the 1991 exchange started going viral. He’s also adamant what happened Sunday night was different, and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Person
Tony Rock
Person
Brian Stelter
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Page Six

How Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, reacted to Oscars slap

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, apparently “skedaddled” from a 2022 Oscars viewing party after the actor slapped Chris Rock during Sunday’s ceremony. “She left. She’s hanging out with him and the family tonight,” Kyle Richards, 53, told Extra on the red carpet at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Ma’am, Please: Tiffany Haddish Spoke To Jada Pinkett After Chris Rock’s Follicle Faux Pas “You Better Suck IT From The Back, Girl!”

Tiffany Haddish Told Jada Pinkett That Will Smith Deserves Sexual Rewards. Last night’s slap-happy shenanigans at the Oscars have brought hot take gridlock to social media feeds all around the world. All anyone is talking about is how Will Smith slapped a four-alarm fire out of Chris Rock’s mouth on live television for telling a much-unappreciated joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. A fearlessly transparent Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis over the last year and the hair loss associated with the disease has likely been a sensitive subject in her life. This morning, The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God said he spoke to Rock on the phone after the show and was told that Rock was unaware of Jada’s condition when he took the sophomoric stab.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wilbur Theater#The Academy Awards#The Los Angeles Times#Academy
Fox News

Will Smith won’t be ‘permanently canceled’ by Hollywood but his brand is ‘forever tarnished,’ experts say

Will Smith and Chris Rock – along with the rest of the world – are still reeling in the aftermath of Smith’s viral smacking of Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Such was a moment that left millions of viewers stunned, embarrassed, confused – and heartbroken, especially considering to many, both men are beloved throughout the world for their careers and personalities as well as for what each has contributed to the art of showbiz.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS LA

Jada Pinkett Smith makes first statement after Oscar slap

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has made her first public statement since her husband Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars Sunday night. "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," she posted to Instagram Tuesday morning.   It comes after Will Smith issued an apology to Rock Monday, stating that his behavior was "out of line" and "not indicative of the man I want to be."Rock himself has not made any public statements since the incident.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences formally condemned Smith's actions Monday and announced a review to determine if...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

New Video Shows More of Jada Pinkett Smith's Reaction to Chris Rock Cracking Joke After Oscars Slap

Newly surfaced video footage is giving a closer look at Jada Pinkett Smith's reaction after her husband Will Smith's incident with Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. The clip, shared by TikTok user @305hoodhero early Thursday morning, shows the aftermath of the moment Will, 53, slapped Rock, 57, onstage at L.A.'s Dolby Theatre Sunday evening, after the comedian made a gag about Jada's shaved head.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘King Richard’ Williams’ estranged daughter says Will Smith should be stripped of Oscar

The estranged daughter of Richard Williams, whom Will Smith portrayed in the flick “King Richard,” wants the actor to be stripped of his Oscar for slapping Chris Rock during the awards show. “So Will Smith got angry, went overboard and assaulted another person. Then you just can’t apologize two minutes later, you lost your mind. Wow,” Sabrina Williams, 57, told the US Sun.  “I agree he should be stripped of the Oscar,” she added. At the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaves due to a hair loss condition...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Says Will Smith Was ‘100% Wrong’ For Slapping Chris Rock: “I’ve Been Arrested Four Or Five Times For Punching People… It Was An Overreaction. Part Of Our Job Is To Get Heckled And People Say Stupid Stuff To You.”

Days removed from the 2022 Oscars ceremony, everyone is still talking about the slap heard around the world. Actor Will Smith walked up on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face after the latter had made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett and her struggle with alopecia. There have been a lot of people going back and forth on the debate, and now Charles Barkley has given his opinion on the situation.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Will Smith Opens Up About Jada’s ‘Entanglement,’ But Says There’s ‘Never’ Been Infidelity In Their Marriage

Well, I’m sure you’re super ready to hear more about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship and not at all tired of it! There may be a more positive way to look at it, though. After they recently seemingly avoided the topic of their very public “entanglement” drama on the red carpet, the King Richard star and award winner has now opened back up about the whole situation to give some clarity, and says there has “never” been infidelity in their marriage, no matter what it may look like to the public. Smith also shared his thoughts on putting a more meaningful spin on the things people like to dwell on in Hollywood.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

976K+
Followers
143K+
Post
768M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy