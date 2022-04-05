Chris Rock's brother Kenny says the slap 'eats' at him
Chris Rock's brother would like to see Will Smith stripped of his new best actor...www.cnn.com
Chris Rock's brother would like to see Will Smith stripped of his new best actor...www.cnn.com
I feel him and if it was one of our loved ones slapped on national TV, I'm sure a sibling would speak out. I know for sure my oldest sibling (a woman) would be upset with fist balled up. #FamilyBond
I hate what Will did to Chris. I love them both. Will has always brought such positivity. He earned that award through hard work. I really don't want them to take that Oscar away from him. It was long overdue in the first place. This terrible mistake should not define his entire career, nor his entire person.
Not even family, and it was provocative to watch. I get it being hard to accept watching it from my family. My family would come to my defense if I allowed it. However, my family can recognize a joke as well as I, and would have been laughing as well. What I don't get is if Jada is truly hypersensitive to her condition, why does she sport the look and broadcast it? My relative has the same disease, and got it in pre teen years, still being beautiful even tho, it was hard. Her mother got her medical attention as well as building her self esteem. Nowhere near wealthy, she was able to get medication, and her hair grew back. Jada knows she looks good. This gives her a platform, otherwise, she could afford to get treatme
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 39