Michigan State

Fred Upton, Republican who voted to impeach Trump, retiring from House seat

By Kristin Wilson, Clare Foran
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan, one of the 10 House Republicans to vote for impeachment against former President Donald Trump, announced on the House floor Tuesday that he was not running again for...

Comments / 105

Jason Perkins
1d ago

is anyone taking notes . 31 democrats retire and now Republicans who voted for impeachment. they know what's coming. stock up on tissues libs

Suresh Balchandani
1d ago

NBC had a story on him vowing to fight the Trump clout in Republican Party. I guess, Trump wields so much power that people run when he targets them!

Shawn Dale McCammack Sr.
1d ago

there should be TERM LIMITS on all in the Whitehouse, the American people are not smart enough to VOTE THEM OUT !

Related
TheDailyBeast

Mitt Romney Issues Stark Warning in Liz Cheney Fundraiser Speech

At a private fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday night, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) warned of the challenges the country faces in preserving the country’s status as a reigning democracy. “We are really the only significant experiment in democracy, and preserving liberal democracy is an extraordinary challenge,” Romney said at the Monday event for Cheney, who became a party pariah when she rebuked former President Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy. It has led to a significant primary challenge backed by Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Romney said the U.S. also faces challenges from authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin, but the strength of U.S. institutions has repelled such forces. As have certain leaders, he said. “People of character and courage have stood up for right at times when others want to look away,” he said, according to CBS News. “Such a person is Liz Cheney.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Mitt Romney says he's unlikely to endorse in the Senate contest between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin.

“We can confirm that the records were delivered,” a spokesperson for the Archives confirmed to POLITICO. That latter subset of documents is almost certainly a reference to Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-Texas) legal effort to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to reveal his intentions on Jan. 6. The Justice Department defended Pence against that lawsuit in late December 2020, and Gohmert’s suit was rejected by federal courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Trump lawyer urges court to block House from getting tax returns

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's lawyers brought his years-long battle to keep his tax returns out of the public eye to a U.S. appeals court on Thursday, where a congressional committee argued it had the right to force their release. The tax-writing House of Representatives Ways...
INCOME TAX
