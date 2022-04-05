5 Things Everyone Who Drives on Hwy 191 Knows

You're listening to the radio and the song gets interrupted by tones... Or watching your favorite show... All of a sudden, the screen goes blue--and the Emergency Alert tones take over the sound. Text starts to roll across the screen, describing a child that's gone missing: what they were last seen wearing, who they were with, and what vehicle they could possibly be traveling in-along with a description of the perpetrator (many times a family member) who has them. These are the precious moments after law enforcement has been notified of a child's disappearance-that they have to potentially successfully track down someone who's abducted a child and return that child to safety. Is it jarring when you're watching tv? Yes. It's supposed to be--to get your attention. Does it interrupt your show or the song you were jamming to on the radio? Yes. But for your momentary inconvenience of having to either re-watch the show or rewind, or go find the song you were listening to and play it again... There's a scared child who can't help themselves hoping that someone notices they're gone.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO