ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Vu Le delivers keynote address at Eagles Care Summit 2022

philadelphiaeagles.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eighth annual Eagles Care Summitt connected hundreds of...

www.philadelphiaeagles.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gettysburg Connection

Peace and Justice Week keynote address focuses on U.S. “settler colonialism”

Decoloniality, anyone? This big-chewy-cookie of a word is the theme for the Sixth Annual Peace and Justice Week being held from March 21-26 on the Gettysburg College campus. On Monday, Dina Gilio-Whitaker, Lecturer of American Indian Studies at California State University San Marcos, provided the keynote for the week with a lecture on “Decolonizing and Indigenizing Environmental Justice” at 5:00 PM in Mara Auditorium. Her 2019 book As Long As Grass Grows tells the story of Native American resistance to environmental injustice and urges activists to learn from that tradition.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Trentonian

Burlington County Commissioner Director delivers keynote address at Chamber of Commerce of Southern New Jersey event

MOUNT LAUREL – Burlington County Commissioner Dan O’Connell has announced the county will continue to offer businesses assistance and services even as they emerge from the COVID-19 crisis. Speaking to business leaders from across the region at the Chamber of Commerce of Southern New Jersey’s Regional Economic Perspective...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy