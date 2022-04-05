Vu Le delivers keynote address at Eagles Care Summit 2022

Decoloniality, anyone? This big-chewy-cookie of a word is the theme for the Sixth Annual Peace and Justice Week being held from March 21-26 on the Gettysburg College campus. On Monday, Dina Gilio-Whitaker, Lecturer of American Indian Studies at California State University San Marcos, provided the keynote for the week with a lecture on “Decolonizing and Indigenizing Environmental Justice” at 5:00 PM in Mara Auditorium. Her 2019 book As Long As Grass Grows tells the story of Native American resistance to environmental injustice and urges activists to learn from that tradition.

