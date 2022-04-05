ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Expansion plans for the Fort Miles Museum

By Jackie Bonola
WMDT.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELAWARE – The Fort Miles Historical Association and Delaware State Parks recently formed a...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWO News

City of Fort Wayne outlines plans for ARPA funds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry’s Administration has outlined a plan for nearly $51 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that will be introduced at next week’s city council meeting. City officials will present the Fort Wayne ARPA/State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Current Publishing

2 new restaurants, vet expansion planned in Carmel

The Carmel Plan Commission met March 15 to take a final vote on proposed updates to the city’s comprehensive plan and review plans for two new restaurants and an expansion of a veterinarian facility. What happened: The commission voted to give a positive recommendation to updates to the city’s...
CARMEL, IN
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' Cajun Fest plans for a big expansion

Cajun Fest Boil & Brew will move to the Iowa State Fairgrounds this year as organizers plan for the annual event's attendance to more than triple.Catch up quick: A group of Iowans and Louisiana transplants launched the one-day crawfish boil extravaganza four years ago.Proceeds go to children's charities, and the event has already raised more than $100,000 so far.Driving the news: The festival has outgrown its former location at Captain Roy's so it's moving this year to JR's South Pork Ranch at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.Attendance this year is anticipated to top 2,500, Karter Smith, one of the event organizers, told Axios.Book it: Ticket sales for the June 4 event launched earlier this month.General admission is $40, which includes live music, unlimited crawfish and other Cajun cuisine favorites.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
Delaware State
Delaware Entertainment
Cape Gazette

Fort Miles: Protecting a gateway to the United States

Cape Henlopen has long been strategically important to the United States. A quarantine station, naval radio station and experimental gun emplacements had all operated from the area beginning in the 1800s. And as war brewed during the 1930s, U.S. military planners began to worry about attacks against the Delaware Bay and River. The Army decided a new defensive installation was needed. Construction began in March of 1941, and five months later the base was named Fort Miles. Eventually the fort would house more than 2,000 people, cover over 1,000 acres and cost $22 million to build – equivalent to $420 million today.
LEWES, DE
Lake Charles American Press

Allen Parish hospital plans $40M expansion project

KINDER – Construction is moving forward on a more than $40 million project to expand and improve services at the Allen Parish Community Healthcare Hospital. Plans for the facility include expansion of emergency services, surgical care, and behavioral health services, at its 10-acre site just west of Kinder, according to Administrator Jacqueline Reviel.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
WMDT.com

Celebration of Life announced for former Del. Supreme Court Justice

DOVER, Del. – The Holland family and the Delaware Supreme Court will celebrate the life of former Justice Randy Holland on Saturday, April 30th. The celebration will be held in the Educational and Humanities Theatre at Delaware State University in Dover, starting at 2 p.m. The University’s policy requires that masks be worn for the event.
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delmarva#Museum
WMDT.com

Ocean Pines VFD gets millions to reconstruct aging department building

OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department (OPVFD) is celebrating a significant chunk of change coming their way. Delegate Wayne Hartman and State Senator Mary Beth Carozza worked with the fire department to secure $1.35 million from the state’s budget surplus. Upgrades Needed. President of...
OCEAN PINES, MD
WMDT.com

Bayhealth Community Pharmacy Kent Campus now open 24/7

KENT CO., Del. – To meet the growing needs of the community, Bayhealth Community Pharmacy Kent Campus is now open 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. We’re told the front doors of the pharmacy will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the pharmacy will operate as a “closed-door” pharmacy during all other hours, with prescriptions continuing to be filled during these times. These prescriptions will be available for pick up at the desk in the main lobby of Bayhealth Hospital Kent Campus.
KENT COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

USS Missouri gun at Fort Miles nearly lost for scrap metal

Thanks to the Cape Gazette for publishing my Rehoboth Beach Patrol buddy Woody Marderwald’s piece dealing with rescuing the big guns of the USS Missouri. The public doesn’t know how close we came to losing those guns – the last three out of 36 original main barrels from our four World War II Iowa-class battleships which had not yet been melted down for scrap metal. Each one cost $1million to build during World War II.
LEWES, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
WMDT.com

PEACE 1 Day returns, looking for volunteers to help with efforts

SALISBURY, Md. – Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Salisbury is gearing up for the 5th annual peace one day on Sunday. This year will bring over 700 volunteers to help out across Maryland. Heather Smith, Director of Peace 1 Day tells 47 ABC, this originally came from the idea...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Wor-Wic named gold-level Military Friendly School

SALISBURY, Md. – Wor-Wic Community College was recently named as a gold-level Military Friendly School for the 2022-2023 school year. The Military Friendly Schools list honors colleges, universities, and trade schools nationwide that embrace America’s military service members and veterans as students. Wor-Wic was one of just 282 schools nationwide to receive the gold level award.
FRIENDLY, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware students donate to Food Bank

DELAWARE – Students in the Food Studies Pathway at Odyssey Charter School harvested and donated 160 bags of lettuce to the Food Bank of Delaware. Annually, they donate at least 2,000 pounds of fresh produce to people in need. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Bikers for Autism: Community coming together in OC to raise money for non-profit

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Bikers Without Borders Foundation is partnering with Ocean City businesses to give back to the Autistic Children’s Support Group of Worcester County. The foundation will host the inaugural ride for autism event on April 23rd in Ocean City. People can register at The Cork Bar that day where they will then be escorted by the Wicomico and Worcester County Sheriff’s Department, as they ride through the back roads of Worcester County.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Sussex County residents get educated on rain barrels; gathering and preserving rainwater

BLADES, Del – According to the Delaware Climate Office, Delaware averages about four feet of precipitation per year, and much of that rain can be lost in run-off impacting local waterways. That’s why the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) Division of Watershed Stewardship is showing community members how easy it is to collect and preserve rainwater.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

New School-Based Health Center opens at White Marsh Elementary

TALBOT CO., Md. – Choptank Community Health System has expanded its Talbot County School-based Health Center program with the addition of a new health center at White Marsh Elementary School. We’re told the center, which opened on March 21st, is made possible through a partnership with Choptank Health, Talbot...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy