South Africa is the latest country to ease rules for inbound travellers.With immediate effect, fully vaccinated arrivals no longer need to present a Covid test to enter the country, the country’s president Cyril Ramaphosa has announced.Visitors who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated are permitted entry, but must present a negative PCR result from a test taken within the 72 hours prior to arrival.Unlike some European countries, South Africa currently classes anyone with two or more doses of a recognised vaccine as “fully vaccinated”.Children under five are exempt from testing requirements, regardless of vaccination status.“We welcome the further easing of Covid-19...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 16 DAYS AGO