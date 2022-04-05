Election issues a focus of secretary of state contest

COLUMBUS — Ohio's top elections official is on the ballot this year at a time when voting integrity has come under attack nationwide.

While there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 Ohio election, that hasn't stopped the Secretary of State's Office from being embroiled in debates over things like the purging of inactive voters from registration rolls, redistricting, and absentee ballot drop-off boxes.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a former state senator from Akron and an Army veteran, wants a second four-year term, and he has the state party machine's endorsement. But former state Rep. John Adams of Sidney is seeking to block that path.

The winner of that contest will face Chelsea Clark, a city councilman in Forest Park near Cincinnati, who is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Early voting started Tuesday for the May 3 election.

The secretary of state also serves as keeper of incorporation and other business filings.

The office took on even greater importance recently, and could again in 2024, as a member of the Ohio Redistricting Commission that adopts new state legislative maps and plays a backup role for congressional maps.

Republican former President Donald Trump won Ohio by more than 8 percentage points two years ago, so the state has not faced the same kind of election fraud allegations he’s lobbed at states that he lost.

"Under my leadership, Ohio has proven to be a national leader in election administration and election integrity,” Mr. LaRose said. “With enormous headwinds of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic and an extraordinarily polarizing presidential election, we carried out Ohio’s most secure and successful election in its history.

“I also have a clear vision to build on our accomplishments and take this office to the next level for Ohioans,” he said. “ In my second term, we will build on Ohio's record of secure elections, further modernize our voting system, and continue to encourage entrepreneurship and support small business."

But Mr. Adams has made questions of election integrity part of his campaign.

“Voters have lost confidence in their election processes, not just in Ohio but in all 50 states...,” he said. “When politicians tell you we have the gold standard — completely false. The Heritage Foundation ranks us 21st in election integrity. We do not enforce a strict photo ID [requirement]. That would raise us up a lot of points.”

Ohio currently requires ID at the polls or identifying information accompanying absentee ballots but provides for various options beyond a photo ID.

He has called for a “forensic” audit of voting results in some counties that, he said, would go deeper than routine audits conducted after each election to verify the results. He would also seek to reduce the current 28 days of early voting, a period set under state law.

“We don't need 28 days,” Mr. Adams said. “The longer a ballot is out there it allows cheating to occur. We call it Election Day for a reason. Anybody can make up a water bill or an electric bill.”

Owner of a Celina furniture store, represented the 85th House District encompassing all or portions of Champaign, Logan, and Shelby counties from 2007 to 2014 before term limits forced him from office, Mr. Adams ran unsuccessfully for the Ohio Senate in 2016.

Like Mr. LaRose, he is a military veteran, having served in the Army and Navy, the latter as a SEAL.

Ms. Clark has pledged to stop voter purges, which have occurred under secretaries of state of both parties. The process is used to identify voters who have remained inactive for a specific period of time and remove them from the registration rolls. They may include those who have died or moved but critics argue the net also catches up those who, for a variety of reasons, fail to respond to letters seeking to verify their eligibility.

“We are dealing with an extra divisive and inconsistent administration right now,” she said. “We saw record voter turnout — over 5.8 million, almost 75 percent — who supported redistricting reform and fair and competitive districts, but they were instead met with legislation that curtails and impedes access to polls. ...We need to bring power back to the people who expect their government to work for them.”

An Elida native, Ms. Clark founded The STEM Lab, a private business that works in public and private schools to focus on science, technology, engineering, and math.