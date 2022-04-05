ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Todd McShay's latest mock draft sends Cowboys DE, OT help

By K.D. Drummond
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K7Vrq_0ezuq3Mc00

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t have a quiet free agency, though they didn’t add much outside help. After losing out on bringing back Randy Gregory, the club brought in Dante Fowler, who has actually produced more over the course of his career than the perpetually-upside driven former second-round pick. Still, the departure of La’el Collins and Amari Cooper make the offsesaon feel like a net loss as Dallas didn’t sign anyone of their caliber at those positions.

Entering the draft phase of things, it’s time for what Dallas does best, add amateur talent. The club has been in contact with at least 60 players this offseason, not counting the undocumented Senior Bowl discussions and Pro Day side conversations. There’s clearly a need in every position group and in his latest mock draft for ESPN+, Todd McShay chose to address the trenches at No. 24 and No. 56.

No. 24: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=040oJB_0ezuq3Mc00

Randy Gregory signed with Denver, and Dante Fowler Jr. isn’t going to solve the Cowboys’ lack of pass-rush depth. Dallas can, of course, slide Micah Parsons back into the edge-rushing role he had last season when he totaled 13 sacks; and while I personally think Parsons can do even more for the Cowboys in his more traditional role at inside linebacker, the team needs more pass rushing no matter what. Karlaftis has an explosive first step and the power to bull rush linemen.

Internal Scouting Report

Listed Height: 6-foot-4

Listed Weight: 275 pounds

Jersey Number: 5

Stats (2021): 28 solo tackles, 11 combined tackles, 39 total tackles

Impact Plays (2021): 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 4 pass deflections, 1 touchdown, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

Prospect Grade:

First Step (15) 13.2 Lateral Mobility (10) 8.8

Bend (10) 7.5 Run Defense/Anchor (10) 8.8

Hand Usage (10) 9 Athletic Ability (10) 8.75

Pass Rush Plan (10) 8.25 Strength (10) 9.5

Motor/Effort/Physicality (5) 4.8 Versatility (10) 8.75

Final Grade:

87.35, 1st round player

Alternatives

Three offensive lineman were taken in the next eight picks, a position group some would consider a bigger need than defensive end. Zion Johnson, Kenyon Green and Tyler Linderbaum all remained on the board when Dallas made this pick.

Positionally though, interior offensive linemen don’t outrank edge rushers, so the assignment does make sense. Karlaftis wasn’t one of the players Dallas has shown interest in, and he doesn’t have the prototypical bend and athleticism the Cowboys have preferred at the position in years past from their RDEs.

No. 56: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4REPqe_0ezuq3Mc00
(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

There’s an opening at right tackle after the Cowboys cut La’el Collins, and while Raimann will require patience as he develops, there’s no denying his power and quickness. He has allowed only four sacks on 752 career pass-block snaps.

Internal Scouting Report

Listed Height: 6-foot-6

Listed Weight: 305 pounds

Jersey Number: 76

Stats (2021): 6 games played

Pass Protection (15) 12 Anchor (10) 8

Balance (10) 8.5 Flexibility (10) 9

Hand Placement (10) 8.8 Run Blocking (10) 8

Power (10) 7.8 Movement Skills (10) 9

Football IQ (5) 3.5 Footwork/Foot Speed (10) 8

Final Grade:

82.60, 2nd round

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

3 Teams Named Frontrunners To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Recently, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has made it increasingly clear he wants another chance to play in the NFL. Will he get one? Well, we’re skeptical, considering Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016. But if he does wind up getting signed, Bookies.com has released betting odds on which...
NFL
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Mcshay
Person
Micah Parsons
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL mock draft: New York Giants select two Alabama players in first round

With the 2022 NFL draft just a few weeks away, the fog is beginning to clear and the scope of potential landing spots for the top prospects is beginning to narrow. Former Alabama players are regulars to the annual three-day event. Though former members of the Crimson Tide are known for taking over the first round, the upcoming 2022 draft will likely only feature two players from the 2021 roster.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mock Draft#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Cowboys De#Espn
ClutchPoints

Steelers getting closer look at potential franchise savior

With Ben Roethlisberger now retired, the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for life after Big Ben. The Steelers signed Mitchell Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the team back in March and they still have Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins, but none of those guys are likely going to be the franchise icon that Roethlisberger turned out to be. If Pittsburgh is looking for one, it could turn to the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft where Desmond Ridder is among the best quarterback options.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Believes Aaron Rodgers Already Has His Top Target

Losing Davante Adams could be a massive blow to the Green Bay Packers. He was Aaron Rodgers‘ top target, and their partnership has become one of the NFL’s best. Unfortunately, Adams chose to be traded and signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders and play with his college teammate Derek Carr.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

LSU CB Derek Stingley To Visit Texans - NFL Draft Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, TexansDaily.com will be your moment-by-moment Houston Texans guide. Dig in below... APR 8 STINGLEY SETTLING IN HOUSTON? The Texans will be hosting former LSU cornerback Derek Stingley for a Top 30 pre-draft visit, according to NFL Network. Stingley is highly regarded as the No. 2 cornerback in the class behind Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy