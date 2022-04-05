Todd McShay's latest mock draft sends Cowboys DE, OT help

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t have a quiet free agency, though they didn’t add much outside help. After losing out on bringing back Randy Gregory, the club brought in Dante Fowler, who has actually produced more over the course of his career than the perpetually-upside driven former second-round pick. Still, the departure of La’el Collins and Amari Cooper make the offsesaon feel like a net loss as Dallas didn’t sign anyone of their caliber at those positions.

Entering the draft phase of things, it’s time for what Dallas does best, add amateur talent. The club has been in contact with at least 60 players this offseason, not counting the undocumented Senior Bowl discussions and Pro Day side conversations. There’s clearly a need in every position group and in his latest mock draft for ESPN+, Todd McShay chose to address the trenches at No. 24 and No. 56.

No. 24: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Randy Gregory signed with Denver, and Dante Fowler Jr. isn’t going to solve the Cowboys’ lack of pass-rush depth. Dallas can, of course, slide Micah Parsons back into the edge-rushing role he had last season when he totaled 13 sacks; and while I personally think Parsons can do even more for the Cowboys in his more traditional role at inside linebacker, the team needs more pass rushing no matter what. Karlaftis has an explosive first step and the power to bull rush linemen.

Internal Scouting Report

Listed Height: 6-foot-4

Listed Weight: 275 pounds

Jersey Number: 5

Stats (2021): 28 solo tackles, 11 combined tackles, 39 total tackles

Impact Plays (2021): 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 4 pass deflections, 1 touchdown, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

Prospect Grade:

First Step (15) 13.2 Lateral Mobility (10) 8.8

Bend (10) 7.5 Run Defense/Anchor (10) 8.8

Hand Usage (10) 9 Athletic Ability (10) 8.75

Pass Rush Plan (10) 8.25 Strength (10) 9.5

Motor/Effort/Physicality (5) 4.8 Versatility (10) 8.75

Final Grade:

87.35, 1st round player

Alternatives

Three offensive lineman were taken in the next eight picks, a position group some would consider a bigger need than defensive end. Zion Johnson, Kenyon Green and Tyler Linderbaum all remained on the board when Dallas made this pick.

Positionally though, interior offensive linemen don’t outrank edge rushers, so the assignment does make sense. Karlaftis wasn’t one of the players Dallas has shown interest in, and he doesn’t have the prototypical bend and athleticism the Cowboys have preferred at the position in years past from their RDEs.

No. 56: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

There’s an opening at right tackle after the Cowboys cut La’el Collins, and while Raimann will require patience as he develops, there’s no denying his power and quickness. He has allowed only four sacks on 752 career pass-block snaps.

Internal Scouting Report

Listed Height: 6-foot-6

Listed Weight: 305 pounds

Jersey Number: 76

Stats (2021): 6 games played

Pass Protection (15) 12 Anchor (10) 8

Balance (10) 8.5 Flexibility (10) 9

Hand Placement (10) 8.8 Run Blocking (10) 8

Power (10) 7.8 Movement Skills (10) 9

Football IQ (5) 3.5 Footwork/Foot Speed (10) 8

Final Grade:

82.60, 2nd round