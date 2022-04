Four people are dead after a driver crashed his vehicle into a homeless camp in Salem, Oregon, CNN reports. According to a press release from the Salem Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Two members of the camp were found dead at the scene, while four others were transported to Salem Health hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two of those transported died upon arrival. The driver of the vehicle, who remains unidentified at this time, was also transported by ambulance to the hospital after sustaining injuries from the crash.

SALEM, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO