The "Taste of Abilene" event that has taken place for the past 14 years in Abilene, is a major fundraising event that is put on by the community civic organization, the Rotary Club of Abilene. Now, the Taste of Abilene is a "Food, Art, Beverage, and Music Gala" that is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26th, 2022, from 6-9 pm at the 201 Mesquite Event Center near downtown Abilene.

ABILENE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO