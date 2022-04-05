Henrico Sheetz stores to host hiring events April 6

Sheetz, the Mid-Atlantic convenience store chain, will host a hiring event at all Virginia Sheetz stores from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6. The restaurant and gas station company aims to hire nearly 400 new employees in the state and is offering benefits packages that include medical and dental insurance, 12 weeks of fully paid maternity leave, and a 401(k) retirement plan.

In Henrico, Sheetz operates stores at 7035 West Broad Street and 550 South Airport Drive.

The hiring events will be located inside all Sheetz stores in Virginia.

For details, visit www.sheetz.com.