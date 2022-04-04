In the Media: Alison Singh Gee ’86 Discusses LA’s Car Culture in Westways

For a home in L.A.’s leafy Mandeville Canyon, it took new owners with a passion for storytelling to reveal its best attributes, which were covered up by unfortunate ’80s renovations. This pursuit drove documentary director Lacey Uhlemeyer and her engineer husband, Rendell Johnson, to do a historical deep dive into the fundamental designers and destinations that embody their home’s 1959 roots. “As an avid traveler, having midcentury-modern pieces that span from Denmark to Mexico to Brazil to the U.S. feels really exciting,” Lacey says. She calls out a 1960s Baldwin piano, Brazilian Jangada lounge chair, Mario Bellini couch, and live-edge burl coffee table that together spark a warm, worldly energy.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO