Midwest Living recently announced their 2022 Best of the Midwest award winners, and we're happy to report that four places here in Iowa were recognized!. Let's start with the Best Brewery Award. That honor goes to Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. in Decorah, Iowa. Located at 1600 Prosperity Road, Toppling Goliath is consistently rated highly by beer lovers across the country. In fact, the website BeerAdvocate says their Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout is the top-ranked craft beer in America, and they were the 2021 US Beer Open Grand National Champions! It doesn't really get more impressive than that.

