California State

California’s Named Legislative Acts

By Chris Micheli
californiaglobe.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to adoption of Joint Rule 10.6, the California Legislature named Acts after the legislator(s) who principally authored those Acts. Joint Rule 10.6. provides: “A bill may not add a short title that names a current or former Member of the...

californiaglobe.com

