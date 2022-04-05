California’s Named Legislative Acts

Prior to adoption of Joint Rule 10.6, the California Legislature named Acts after the legislator(s) who principally authored those Acts. Joint Rule 10.6. provides: “A bill may not add a short title that names a current or former Member of the...
Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
In Sacramento, State Senate and Assembly Republicans including Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and Assemblymember Suzette Valladares, R- Santa Clarita, introduced a legislative package known as ‘ACT (Accountability, Compassion, Treatment) on Homelessness.’. A legislative package known as the ‘ACT on Homelessness’ package was introduced by State Senate and Assembly...
An Elk Grove assemblymember has introduced a new bill aimed at improving the ability of parole agents to keep tabs on transient parolees who have been convicted of violent crimes or are required to register as sex offenders. Assembly Bill 1827 is named The Kate Tibbitts Act of 2022 after...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday appointed Andi Mudryk as the state’s second openly transgender judge, and the first to be appointed by the governor. Mudryk, 58, is a longtime disability rights advocate and attorney, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Alameda Superior Court Judge Victoria Kolakowski became the state’s first openly transgender judge when she was elected in 2010, KXTV reported.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced the appointment of the second openly transgender California judge. Andi Mudryk was named Friday to serve on the Sacramento County Superior Court. Victoria Kolakowski became the first openly transgender California judge after being elected to Alameda County Superior Court in 2010. Mudryk has the distinction of being the first transgender person appointed to the California bench. Mudryk, 58, is a longtime disability rights advocate who has brittle bone disease. She is chief deputy director at the Department of Rehabilitation. LGBTQ organizations hailed the appointment at a time when some state Legislatures are passing anti-trans bills.
A HUGE new stimulus check could be hitting bank accounts in just a few months time. A payment worth $850 could be sent out to residents in Maine under a new proposal by the state's governor. If approved, the 'stimulus checks' could go out as soon as June. Gov. Janet...
AMERICANS who have to pay back taxes this year should be aware of a helpful IRS system ahead of the looming deadline. Taxpayers have less than two weeks to pay back or file their tax returns before the April 18 deadline. Filers who need to pay back taxes to the...
Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
CRESCENT CITY, Calif. (AP) — An acting sheriff in far Northern California is facing voter fraud charges in connection with his efforts to run for the job. Randy Waltz was charged with perjury and filing false voter registration and nomination papers on Wednesday. Prosecutors in Del Norte County said he listed an address that was not his permanent residence when he submitted nomination papers and declared his candidacy for sheriff on Feb. 14.
WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […]
In a victory that is being hailed as a "landmark ruling," a federal judge on Wednesday ordered the US military to stop restricting the career advancement of service members who test positive for HIV. US District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Virginia handed down summary judgment orders in two cases that...
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are teeing up big investments in housing fueled by federal cash. But there are disagreements on how and where to build and Act 250, the state’s 52-year-old land use law, is at the heart of many of those discussions. Passed back in...
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law the first bill that specifies lynching as a federal hate crime. The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, which Congress passed on March 7, enables the prosecution of crimes as lynchings if they are done during a hate crime in which the victim is injured or slain.
Pennsylvania lawmakers have proposed a new plan to provide direct payments to some state residents making less than $80,000 per year. Read on to learn more about the payments. Andrey Popov/Getty Images (Canva Pro license)
Three bills may fall victim to a new push for more oil drilling. This story is produced by the award-winning journalism nonprofit Capital & Main and co-published here with permission. The shock to the global financial system from the Russia-Ukraine war isn’t only driving up the cost of gasoline in...
The Los Angeles City Council opted to lift their ongoing moratorium on towing unlicensed recreational vehicles lining certain Los Angeles roadways on April 6, putting an end to the pandemic-era protection that RV residents had over the last couple of years.The highly divisive topic has been met with much debate, and CBS reporters spoke with those standing on both sides of the line, each passionately arguing their case. "They're ruining the environment," said Lucy Han, a Playa del Rey resident who listed off a lengthy list of safety concerns. "They're defecting, they're urinating in the area. ... There's human sex's trafficking....
