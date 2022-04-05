ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Your Ceiling Fan Spinning in the Proper Direction?

By Wes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I think most people think a ceiling fan has two settings, on and off. Of course, your ceiling fan also has multiple speeds, but you still may not be using your ceiling fan the correct way. The answer is fairly simple: your ceiling fan should be switched to counter-clockwise...

It’s Long Past Time to Bring in a Bulldozer at This Former Lubbock Sports Bar

How long has it been since anyone enjoyed a cold one at the former Nick's Sports Grill and Lounge on Quaker and 98th Street?. Even though in recent days the team that had operated Nick's moved just down the street to open the new Reserve Culinary Tavern, the building that formerly housed Nick's sits dreary and unoccupied, with no light at the end of the tunnel from what we've seen.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

