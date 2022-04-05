ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Tuesday updates from The Masters Tournament

By John Hart
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6reL_0ezuQ69V00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Play was suspended just before 11 a.m. during Tuesday’s practice for The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club due to inclement weather approaching the area. Gates were closed and patrons had to leave the golf course.

Many players said on Monday that they would move their preparation to earlier in the day on Tuesday in advance of the inclement weather. Aiken native Kevin Kisner, playing in his seventh Masters Tournament, said he already planned on playing nine holes Tuesday morning before returning home to spend the afternoon with his family.

“The golf course, I hope it gets a little rain for those greens,” Kisner said. “They’re pretty spicy and firm, but it’s in immaculate shape. I just hope we don’t get a ton of rain that can really ruin how much they’ve prepared the golf course to be awesome.”

“I feel like I am going to play,” Tiger Woods on playing 2022 Masters

While players in this week’s field may welcome the wet weather to soften the greens, the suspension of play is sure to disappoint patrons, many of whom have waited their entire lives for the opportunity to spend a day at Augusta National.

Patrons leave Augusta National Golf Club as a weather alert bulletin is announced after play was suspended due to inclement weather on April 5, 2022.

Minutes after play was suspended, Tiger Woods scheduled news conference began in the interview room, during which he announced his intention to compete in this year’s tournament, a mere 14 months after the car crash that nearly took his life.

“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play.”

When asked if he thinks he could win Tiger says yes—he can play golf just fine, that’s not the issue.  The issue is being able to walk the golf course itself and recover the next day “It’ll be a long 72 holes that’s for sure.”

Tiger Woods announces his intent to compete at this year’s Masters tournament during a news conference at Augusta National Golf Club on April 5, 2022.

Woods played the second nine on Sunday, then the first nine on Monday, as the Par 3 Course as he continued to contemplate his decision.

Later Tuesday afternoon, Augusta National announced tee times and groupings for Thursday and Friday’s first and second rounds. Tiger Woods will begin his first round at 10:34 a.m. and his second round 1:41 p.m. with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann. Click here for the full list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J1vKX_0ezuQ69V00
Masters Tournament 2022 groupings, tee times

Tuesday evening brings the annual Champions Dinner. This year it will be hosted by defending champion Hideki Matsuyama. His menu, announced earlier Tuesday, includes Miso Glazed Black Cod and Miyazaki Wagyu Beef Ribeye.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Patrons share favorite Masters memories across decades

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Patrons say Augusta National is a place where they have made some of their favorite memories. So we had to find out– what are those moments that have made a lasting impression on patrons from near and far? Jim Swearingen first came to the Masters 50 years ago. He says he was […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

SUNDAY: Sunshine stays around for the end of your weekend with a big jump in temperatures. High temperatures will reach the low 80s with winds from the south. Clouds increase Sunday evening ahead of the front and lows will fall into the upper 50s. NEXT WEEK: A front will approach Mississippi from the west and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
WJTV 12

4 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson County authorities are investigating after four people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Thursday, April 7, 2022. The Sun Herald reported the suspect, identified as Tom Griswold, 64, shot and killed his estranged wife, their adult son and their son’s ex-wife. Jackson County deputies believe Griswold turned the […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

2 women arrested after tip leads to body buried in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two women after a body was discovered buried in Clinton. On Monday, April 4, police said they received a tip that a man had been killed in Jackson, and his body had been buried on Magnolia Road near Cynthia Road. When officers arrived at the location, they found […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted in Attala County arrested in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A man who was wanted in Attala County was arrested in Flowood after a traffic stop. Investigators said when Flowood police conducted the traffic stop, they discovered Joseph Wayne Shepard had an active aggravated assault warrant in Attala County. Shepard was taken to the Leake County Correctional Facility.
FLOWOOD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
WJTV 12

3 Claiborne County men arrested for stealing property

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three men were arrested in Claiborne County in connection to the theft of property. On April 2, deputies responded to Pattison-Tillman Road about a report of a generator being stolen. They were able to locate the generator on April 4 and identify the suspects. Deputies said Freddie McDaniel and Vernard […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masters Tournament#Billy Horschel#Inclement Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Man allegedly sets fire at ex-girlfriend’s Beulah home after break-up

BEULAH, Ala. (WRBL) – A 24-year-old La Grange, Georgia, man has been arrested after investigators believe he intentionally set a fire that burned his ex-girlfriend‘s mobile home in the Beulah community of Lee County. On the evening of April 5th, 2022, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a mobile home fire in the 1100 block […]
BEULAH, MS
WJTV 12

Legislature gives $20 million in pandemic relief funds to private schools, colleges

Legislators approved $20 million in federal pandemic relief funds to private K-12 schools and private colleges for infrastructure improvements this week, despite concerns from some that public dollars should stay with public schools.  The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which gave the Mississippi Legislature $1.8 billion to spend on pandemic response, government […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Two arrested for possession of meth in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested during a traffic stop in Yazoo County after deputies found almost 50 grams of meth. The Yazoo Herald reported deputies pulled a vehicle over on Thomas Street in the Jonestown area for having a switched tag. Simon Stubblefield with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department said he […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Patsy Ann Brown of Amite County

AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Patsy Ann Brown of Centreville in Amite County. MBI officials said Brown is five feet and six inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 12:00 p.m. on Ewell Road […]
AMITE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy