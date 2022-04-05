ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Your Ceiling Fan Spinning in the Proper Direction?

By Wes
Lonestar 99.5
Lonestar 99.5
 4 days ago
I think most people think a ceiling fan has two settings, on and off. Of course, your ceiling fan also has multiple speeds, but you still may not be using your ceiling fan the correct way. The answer is fairly simple: your ceiling fan should be switched to counter-clockwise...

Real Simple

How to Clean Ceiling Fans (and Stop Wafting Dust Around)

Ceiling fans improve air circulation, add a cool breeze during hot days, and even make a decorating statement. But have you taken a look at the blades when the spinning stops? They are dust magnets. If you see a layer of gray fuzz clinging to the edges of the blades, it's time for a cleaning—here's how to clean a ceiling fan without the mess.
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

How Much Does Ceiling Fan Installation Cost?

Adding a ceiling fan is an easy way to update a room. Not only can it regulate a room’s temperature for year-round comfort, but it can also modernize the room’s style and cut energy costs. A straightforward ceiling fan installation can range from $144 to $352, with the national average at $246. If the installation is complex or the area is difficult to access, the fan installation cost can jump as high as $600. Typical labor costs run between $100 and $250, although the cost of labor can fluctuate due to geographic location. Ceiling fans for residential use can cost between $50 and $1,400, with commercial models fetching $3,500 or more. A new ceiling fan installation can cost more due to the addition of new wiring switches, circuits, and electrical boxes, which can add $150 to $500 or more, depending on any problems with the installation. All of these factors can affect ceiling fan installation cost, including the type of ceiling fan the homeowner chooses. This guide will break down the different types of fans, additional price factors, benefits of having a ceiling fan, and frequently asked questions regarding ceiling fan units.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Get Airflow and Ambiance With the Best Ceiling Fans With Lights

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of the most underappreciated tools in your HVAC toolkit is the humble ceiling fan. Fans may not actually make the air cooler, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t have a real, substantive effect on how cool the room feels. As the air flows over your skin, your sweat evaporates faster, causing a cooling effect. But while it’s obvious that a cool breeze feels good on a hot day, there’s a secret...
HOME & GARDEN
Lonestar 99.5

It’s Long Past Time to Bring in a Bulldozer at This Former Lubbock Sports Bar

How long has it been since anyone enjoyed a cold one at the former Nick's Sports Grill and Lounge on Quaker and 98th Street?. Even though in recent days the team that had operated Nick's moved just down the street to open the new Reserve Culinary Tavern, the building that formerly housed Nick's sits dreary and unoccupied, with no light at the end of the tunnel from what we've seen.
LUBBOCK, TX
#Ceiling Fans
News 8 KFMB

How to best use a ceiling fan during warmer weather

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Temperatures are expected to reach record highs this week, so here is a tip to prepare for warmer weather. Ceiling fans are a great resource, but if the blades are spinning in the wrong direction, it may not be cooling you off. So, make sure the ceiling fan blades are spinning in the counterclockwise direction.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTEN.com

5 Simple Steps to Properly Maintain Your Garage Door

Originally Posted On: https://proentry.ca/blog/residential/5-simple-steps-to-properly-maintain-your-garage-door/. Maintain Your Garage Door is something that most people don’t think about until the day they need to replace it. But it’s important to consider the fact that a garage door is an investment and needs proper maintenance to increase its lifespan. Sometimes, the...
HOME & GARDEN
purewow.com

These Booking.com Getaway Deals Will Have You Packing Your Suitcase So Fast, It’ll Make Your Head Spin

Sick of being cooped up at home? As Lenny Kravtiz once said, “I want to get away, I want to fly away.” (Trust us, so do we all nowadays, Mr. Kravitz.) If you’ve been bitten by the travel bug recently, but aren’t looking to spend an arm and a leg, not to fret: Booking.com—aka the king of online travel agencies—has come to the rescue with its 2022 Getaway Deals plan.
LIFESTYLE
Lonestar 99.5

Spring Into Using Reusable Cleaning Supplies

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchase. Spring has sprung! I can tell because there are wasps trying to make their nests on my porch and bunnies are trying to eat my flowers. So get ahead on your spring cleaning with these reusable and eco-friendly cleaning supplies!
SPRING, TX
Lonestar 99.5

10 Places to Get Shaved Ice in Lubbock

As the weather warms up and we start spending more time in the sun, nothing sounds more refreshing than frosty shaved ice. Fortunately, Lubbock is full of great options all around town to get your hands on some shaved ice. From year-round like Bahama Buck's to seasonal trucks like nick's Shaved Ice Paradise, there are many place to try.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

