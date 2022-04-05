ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Parquet Courts Walk A Downtown Pace at Brooklyn Steel

By Joseph Buscarello
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParquet Courts, the New York City based post-punk band, finished up a two-night stand at Bushwick’s Brooklyn Steel on Saturday, April 2nd. The band is on tour supporting their seventh LP Sympathy for Life; released last October via Rough Trade Records. The album features the infectiously groovy lead single “Walking at...

New York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for 50 Nevins Street in Downtown Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 50 Nevins Street, a ten-story mixed-use building in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Dattner Architects and developed by the Institute for Community Living, the structure yields 129 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 50 units for residents at 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $35,418 to $88,800.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Baltimore

WTMD First Thursday Will Return After 2-Year Hiatus; Parquet Courts To Headline First Show In May

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WTMD First Thursday, the large outdoor concert series that has become one of Baltimore’s most popular events of the spring and summer, is coming back after a two-year hiatus, the radio station said Friday. Acclaimed indie rock group Parquet Courts will headline the festival kick-off on May 5 at Canton Waterfront Park, joined by Cincinnati group The Heavy Hours and local indie-pop artist Peach Face. Additional shows will be held on the first Thursday of the month through September. In addition to music, attendees can enjoy local food and drink and shop the wares of 50 Maryland-based vendors. New this year: the Reyka Vodka DJ tent and the McCormick Spice Food Court. On the First Thursday Festival scheduled for May 5, the Made In Baltimore store is setting up a makers village featuring handcrafted goods from over 25 local artisans, makers, and manufacturers. Music starts at 5:30 p.m. and admission is free.
BALTIMORE, MD
The US Sun

Brooklyn Beckham marries billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz in celeb-packed wedding of the decade in Miami

BROOKLYN Beckham took being a groom to a new level yesterday — as he carried his pup around before marrying fiancee Nicola Peltz in the celebrity wedding of the year. The 23-year-old, who is David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, tied the knot with billionaire heiress Nicola, 27, on the ocean-front lawn of her family’s £76million estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
PALM BEACH, FL
