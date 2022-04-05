The South Florida Morning Show HR 1 4-5-22

The president of NBC News has been forced to hold a meeting with staff outraged over the network's decision to hire Jen Psaki as an MSNBC host. Noah Oppenheim held the call with staffers at the network's Washington DC bureau over their fears that hiring the White House press secretary will tarnish the brand.
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow is expected to return to her show Monday on the heels of a hiatus that saw her program collapse as the network struggled to replace its only primetime star. "The Rachel Maddow Show" is on pace for its smallest weekly audience since 2016, according to Nielsen...
