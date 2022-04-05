ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The South Florida Morning Show HR 2 4-5-22

850wftl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a come back for the ages last night as...

www.850wftl.com

Law.com

South Florida Construction Verdict Shows Contract Provisions Can Make or Break a Case

After finding a developer wrongfully terminated a contract, a Broward County jury has awarded $850,000 to a Miami Springs general contractor. It’s a case that highlights the importance of having a clear contract. Failing to abide by a contract can really hurt small contractors, according to Morgan & Morgan’s Business Trial Group attorney William Lewis, who worked alongside attorneys Roger Brown and Zachary Hudson.
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Larry Brown Sports

Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins’ death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
CBS Denver

Man In Wheelchair Hit & Killed In Denver Crosswalk

DENVER (CBS4) – A man in a wheelchair was hit and killed in Denver on Friday night. Police say he was hit by a car at Race Street and Colfax Avenue. Witnesses say the man was tragically hit head-on. (credit: CBS) “The gentleman in the wheelchair was in the crosswalk. There was a “do not walk sign,” the traffic was still coming when he was in the crosswalk,” said Kirby Shedlowski. The driver stayed at the scene. It’s not clear if the driver will face charges.
News Break
