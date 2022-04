Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of the most underappreciated tools in your HVAC toolkit is the humble ceiling fan. Fans may not actually make the air cooler, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t have a real, substantive effect on how cool the room feels. As the air flows over your skin, your sweat evaporates faster, causing a cooling effect. But while it’s obvious that a cool breeze feels good on a hot day, there’s a secret...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 20 DAYS AGO