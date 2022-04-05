ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina hikes domestic biofuel prices amid steep inflation

 4 days ago

BUENOS AIRES, April 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's government has raised domestic prices for both sugarcane- and corn-based bioethanol, which are mandatory for mixing with gasoline...

www.agriculture.com

americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
Reuters

Russia facing most difficult situation in three decades, PM says

April 7 (Reuters) - Russia is facing its most difficult situation in three decades due to unprecedented Western sanctions, but foreign attempts to isolate it from the global economy will fail, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday. Western countries are progressively broadening an array of economic sanctions imposed to...
The Week

Germany intercepts Russian radio comms in which soldiers discuss Ukraine killings

Germany has reportedly intercepted Russian military communications in which Russian soldiers can be heard discussing killings outside of Kyiv, possibly "bolstering evidence" that Moscow was behind the gruesome massacre in the suburb of Bucha, Bloomberg reports Thursday. News of the intelligence — acquired by Germany's foreign intelligence service Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND)...
Shropshire Star

Bank mulls rate hike amid inflation dilemma caused by Ukraine conflict

Experts predict the Bank will raise rates to 0.75% on Thursday, but trade more cautiously due to fears over slowing growth. The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates again on Thursday, but faces an intensifying dilemma as the Ukraine conflict poses a twin threat to inflation and economic growth.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
Agriculture Online

U.S. soy supplies to fall as exports rise

CHICAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean stocks will be smaller than previously forecast as harvest shortfalls in Brazil boosted export demand for U.S. supplies, the government said on Friday. Ending stocks of U.S. soybeans were forecast to be 260 million bushels on Sept. 1, U.S. Agriculture Department said in...
CHICAGO, IL
International Business Times

In Argentina, An Inflation Hotbed, Ukraine War Drives Prices Higher

Argentina, already battling annual inflation running at over 50%, is braced for prices heating up further due to spiking global commodities costs that are being exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The South American country, due to release closely watched inflation figures on Tuesday, is expected to see a...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Ukraine's agriculture minister warns over global prices

LVIV, Ukraine, April 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture minister said on Monday he expects "quite a large harvest" this year and hopes Ukraine will be able to export grain, but warned that continuation of the war would mean higher prices for all countries. The minister, Mykola Solskyi, said the situation...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. futures jump on Black Sea supply worries, wheat up over 2%

(Updates prices, adds comment) April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, with wheat climbing more than 2%, underpinned by Black Sea supply disruptions as Western countries were looking at new sanctions to punish Russia over civilian killings in Ukraine. The most-active wheat...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Declining Ukrainian exports boost U.S. grains

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, soybean and corn climbed on Monday, underpinned by disrupted supplies of Black Sea grains as the conflict in Ukraine continues, while attention shifts to U.S. production. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat rose 21-1/4 cents to $10.05-1/4 a bushel by 10:53 a.m. (1553...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Egypt has strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 2.6 months - spokesperson

CAIRO, April 4 (Reuters) - Egypt has strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 2.6 months, cabinet spokesperson Nader Saad said on Monday. He added that the country's strategic sugar reserves are sufficient for 5.6 months, while vegoils and rice reserves are enough for 5.9 months. (Reporting by Moamen Said Attalah; Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Jan Harvey)
MIDDLE EAST

