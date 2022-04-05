ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

What happened to 20-cent gas?

By Staff Reports
Hartselle Enquirer
 4 days ago

Never in the nearly 70 years of driving my own car did I imagine paying $4 a gallon for gas to keep it running. I paid the price plus 10 cents more because I had no choice. I had to go to Huntsville to see a doctor; my walking ability is...

CBS Miami

AAA: Gas Prices Dipped 20 Cents In Last Nine Days

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gas prices have backed off from their record highs after the price of oil suffered steep losses last week. The state average price for gasoline is on a nine-day streak of declines, dropping a total of 20 cents per gallon. On Sunday, drivers paid an average price of $4.18 per “The oil market remains extremely volatile, after seeing big swings in both directions during the past few weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “Last weekend, oil prices dropped on demand concerns regarding a COVID outbreak in China, which resulted in lockdowns. By the end of the week,...
MIAMI, FL
Newport Buzz

Rhode Island Gas Prices Down 13 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is down 13 cents from last week ($4.35), averaging $4.22 per gallon. Today’s price is 68 cents higher than a month ago ($3.54), and $1.44 higher than March 21, 2021 ($2.78). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 3 cents lower than the national average.
NEWPORT, RI
WTOL-TV

Michigan gas prices drop 8 cents

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan drivers are starting to see a little bit of relief at the pump as prices fall from last week. The average price per gallon is down 8 cents compared to last week with drivers paying about $4.16 per gallon of regular unleaded. The average price...
MICHIGAN STATE
click orlando

Gas prices drop 20 cents per gallon in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After reaching record highs, Florida gas prices have dropped, but it may not last. New data from AAA shows the average price in Florida stands at $4.18 per gallon, down 20 cents in the last nine days. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
FLORIDA STATE

