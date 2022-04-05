What happened to 20-cent gas?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gas prices have backed off from their record highs after the price of oil suffered steep losses last week. The state average price for gasoline is on a nine-day streak of declines, dropping a total of 20 cents per gallon. On Sunday, drivers paid an average price of $4.18 per “The oil market remains extremely volatile, after seeing big swings in both directions during the past few weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “Last weekend, oil prices dropped on demand concerns regarding a COVID outbreak in China, which resulted in lockdowns. By the end of the week,...

